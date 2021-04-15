Tybee Island Police investigate suspicious death

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department announced an investigation into a suspicious death.

Police say officers responded to a medical call at 5:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of 2nd Avenue.

At the scene police discovered a deceased female.

Police consider the incident to be a suspicious death and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to investigate.

The identity of the victim had not been released at the time of this report.

Tybee Island Police ask anyone with information, who may have heard or saw anything suspicious to contact Detective Travis LeGuin at (912)786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.