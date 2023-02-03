TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for two persons of interest in recent vandalism on the island.

Officials provided several photos of the “extremely amateur graffiti” in city bathrooms and changing stalls.

“While the crude excuse for ‘art’ is bad enough, the fact that the people responsible thought it would be cute to damage taxpayer property is downright disgusting,” the department shared in a post on Facebook.

provided by Tybee Island PD

provided by Tybee Island PD

If you recognize the individuals or have pertinent information to share, you’re asked to reach out to Detective TJ LeGuin at tleguin@cityoftybee.gov or by dialing 912-786-5600.

“As always, any help you can provide in helping to solve this crime would be greatly appreciated,” Tybee Island PD stated.