TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Tybee Island City Council recently passed an ordinance that reduces the penalty for marijuana possession.

Under the new ordinance, offenders would be fined $150 if caught with an ounce or less.

Prior to its passing, offenders were hit with a $1,000 fine, a misdemeanor charge and up to a year in jail.

Similar ordinances have passed in Savannah, Atlanta and a few other cities in Georgia.