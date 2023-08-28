TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to an aggravated assault case.

According to TIPD, on Sunday, a group of teenagers reportedly knocked on a house door as part of a game commonly referred to as “Ding Dong Ditch.”

The owner of the home, William Cole, then allegedly chased them away from his residence before getting into his vehicle to continue his pursuit.

After catching up to the kids, Cole allegedly attempted to strike them with his vehicle.

When this tactic was unsuccessful, Cole once again began to chase the group on foot, TIPD said.

He then caught one of the teens and allegedly choked the victim until a witness intervened.

Cole did leave the scene.

Warrants for two counts of Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree were issued for Cole.

He was arrested on Monday.