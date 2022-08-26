OSTEEN, Fla. (WSAV) — A Tybee Island flight instructor and passenger were killed in a plane crash on Wednesday in Osteen, Florida.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) said Miroslav D. Velickovich, 61 and Miguel Duarte of the Peruvian Air Force crashed into a wooded area around 6 p.m. The plane sent an emergency signal to the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center before it went down, VSO said.

Air One found the plane and the two bodies east of Lake Ashby. The pair took off in a single-engine MXR Technologies MX2 off Tybee Island to do flight training exercises.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the crash. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.