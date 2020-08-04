Tybee Island detectives investigate report of attempted kidnap

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee Island Police Department detectives are investigating a report of an attempted kidnap on North Beach.

According to the department, officers responded to the area on Friday in reference to a group of “suspicious individuals.” The complainant told police that three men, fully clothed, stood close to her daughters and were talking on cellphones.

“The complainant did not describe any obvious attempt to kidnap the children,” a statement from Tybee Island Police Department read.

Officers checked the area in an attempt to identify the men but were unable to locate anyone matching the given description.

The department said they are also aware of a Facebook post circulating in which a mom expressed her belief that a group of men attempted to kidnap her kids.

The department says detectives have begun to investigate further.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Bertram Whitley at 912-786-5600 or bwhitley@cityoftybee.org.

“The health and safety of children have always been one of our top priorities and we take these situations extremely seriously,” the department stated. “Rest assured that this report will be investigated thoroughly.”