TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Tybee approved a resolution Thursday to talk with state officials about new legislation for unpermitted events on the island.

“The capacity is an issue, the activities that have gone on, leaving behind litter, leaving behind problems and the city having to pick up the bill for it. It simply cannot continue.”

Back in March, the city of Tybee said the Orange Crush Festival was “admittedly too large and chaotic.” Officials estimated 50,000 people visited the island town for the annual beach party which attracts students from historically black colleges and universities.

Mayor Shirley Sessions told me that this resolution is the first step to limit events like Orange Crush and increase penalties for violations.

“Pop-up social media events are becoming more and more safety issues, a lot of criminal activity, a lot of inconvenience in communities and we really want them to help us to be able to manage unpermitted events that are being advertised.”

Sessions says a big part of the criminal activity she’s talking about is from event promoters who charge for access to the public beach which is free to visit.

The resolution passed almost unanimously. Councilwoman Nancy DeVetter opposed saying that the resolution needed to be more specific or they would risk losing power to state officials.

“I don’t want us to be the reason that Atlanta passes a law that allows government overreach or allows the government to do things that could be a power grab or would be inappropriate to the situation.”