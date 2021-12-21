Two teens charged after 15 year old shot himself in hand at S.C. mall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating Monday after a teen shot himself in the hand.

According to NCPD, officers were called to Northwoods Mall around 6:15 p.m. Monday. The teen had been sitting in a car outside the mall when he shot himself in the hand.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

While on scene, officers found a second gun hidden in the woods at the mall. NCPD did not elaborate on the connection between the gun found in the woods and the teen who shot himself in the hand.

The injured teen and another 15-year-old boy are facing charges for possession of a weapon by a person under 21 years old, discharging a firearm within city limits, and possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number.

NCPD is still investigating.