Two suspects in custody in May 2019 homicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects in a May 2019 homicide in Savannah have been taken into custody.

On May 19 at around 2:50a.m., officers responded to I-16 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to an injured person. When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Dorian Brooks dead from gunshot wounds.

Charles Doles, 25, and Adrian Dove, 48, were identified as suspects in the case.

The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) was asked to help find the two.

Officials learned that Dove was in the New York area, and he was taken into custody by the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 3 in Ithaca, New York.

SERFTF worked with the Gulf Coast Regional Task Force to find out Doles’ location. He was taken into custody on Sept. 18 by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

Doles has a warrant for murder and Dove faces a charge of party to a crime. Both are awaiting extradition to the Chatham County Detention Center.

“The collaborative work between our detectives, SERFTF and our federal and outside agencies proved to be efficient, effective and successful,” Roy Minter, SPD Chief of Police said. “I am proud of the outstanding work from our detectives and the dedication from the multiple task forces that assisted us with this case. Due to their work, the family of this victim finally has the closure they deserve.”