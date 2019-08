CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County Police are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Westlake Apartments around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to Chatham County Police, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were grazed by bullets.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be fine. There is no information about a suspect at this time.

News 3 will keep you updated.