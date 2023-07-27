TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were shot Thursday night after a robbery, police say.

Tattall County Sheriff, Kyle Sapp, said a man and a woman were both hit by gunfire during a robbery that took place on Sand Hill Cemetary Road near Reidsville just after 8:30 p.m.

Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries to the arms and were transported to Optim Medical Center in Reidsville. One victim was flown by medical helicopter to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah. The other was transported by ground.

A BOLO was issued shortly after the shooting to be on the lookout for a suspect heading in the direction of Hinesville.

This is a developing story.