MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people have been displaced this afternoon after their home on the 400 block of Clark St in Midway caught on fire after a tree crashed down on a power pole.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief, Brian Darby when the tree fell it placed tension on the power line going to the residence causing it to arc and eventually catch on fire.

Multiple units responded to the scene, one firefighter was hospitalized due to heat exhaustion. She is in stable condition.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the couple, and no other injuries reported.