Savannah Police: 2 dead in Monday night shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department responded to two separate shootings in Savannah Monday night. Officials now say both were fatal.

According to SPD, the first shooting took place on Archer and Worth streets around 11:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 21-year-old Tamia Green suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Green was reportedly attempting to intervene in an altercation between neighbors when she was injured, according to police.

Fifteen minutes after the first shooting, Savannah Police officers responded to another shooting at an apartment complex at the 8500 block of Waters Avenue.

At the scene, police located Leron Pace, 29, with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

SPD says the case is believed to have “a domestic-related connection.”

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigations is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.