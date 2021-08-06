Two men indicted for deadly Richmond Hill fentanyl overdose

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal jury indicted Two Bryan County men for their roles in another man’s fatal fentanyl overdose.

Javarus McKinney, a/k/a “Jody,” 32, of Richmond Hill, and Darien Cothern, 32, of Richmond Hill, both face a charge of Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death.

McKinney faces additional charges including Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Near a School.

The primary charge carries a possible statutory penalty of up to life in prison.

On Aug. 12, 2020, Richmond Hill Police officers started investigation of a deceased man discovered in a residential pool.

Officials say an autopsy indicated the man died from a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Investigators say McKinney and Cothern provided the illegal drugs.

In addition to the criminal charges, McKinney also faces forfeiture of $12,970 seized during the investigation, along with a 2017 Chevrolet Impala.