Two men indicted for deadly Richmond Hill fentanyl overdose

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A federal jury indicted Two Bryan County men for their roles in another man’s fatal fentanyl overdose.
Javarus McKinney, a/k/a “Jody,” 32, of Richmond Hill, and Darien Cothern, 32, of Richmond Hill, both face a charge of Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Death.
McKinney faces additional charges including Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl Near a School.
The primary charge carries a possible statutory penalty of up to life in prison.
On Aug. 12, 2020, Richmond Hill Police officers started investigation of a deceased man discovered in a residential pool.
Officials say an autopsy indicated the man died from a fatal dose of fentanyl.
Investigators say McKinney and Cothern provided the illegal drugs.
In addition to the criminal charges, McKinney also faces forfeiture of $12,970 seized during the investigation, along with a 2017 Chevrolet Impala.