GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Brunswick men have ben convicted of murder charges in connection to a 2019 shooting.

Glynn County District Attorney Keith Higgins announced that Everett Bennett, 21, and Travis Tyrone Kates, 21, were convicted of the following charges after a jury trial which concluded on Mar. 3:

Malice murder

2 counts of felony murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of firearm commission of a felony

A third co-defendant, Ethan Bell Bennett, 20, brother of Everett, was tried separately and convicted of similar charges on February 3, 2022.

The charges stem from the July 22, 2019 death of Antonio Randolph, 35, who was shot multiple times in

front of his mother’s home in the Arco area of Brunswick.

The mother of the Bennet’s was held in jail on a material witness warrant to ensure that she would be at trial and was released after her testimony. Following her release, the DA’s office arranged for her to return to a drug rehabilitation program.

The trial began on Feb. 28 in Glynn County Superior Court and members of the jury returned their guilty verdicts on all counts on Mar. 3.

“This was a difficult case to prosecute given the circumstantial nature of the evidence and the reluctance of many witnesses to cooperate in both the investigation and trials. While we know these verdicts won’t fill the hole in the hearts of Antonio Randolph’s family, we are thankful that there was justice and we hope that can give them some peace. We also pray for the Bennett’s mother as she returns to rehab to fight her addiction, : said Deputy Chief Lush.

Sentencing is scheduled on Mar. 18 at 09:30 a.m. in the Glynn County Superior Court. Each defendant faces a mandatory life in prison sentence.