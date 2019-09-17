Two men arrested in Statesboro homicide investigation

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) – According to Statesboro Police, officers responded to a shooting at the Stadium Walk apartments early Sunday morning. Officers discovered Dexter Dunbar, 27 suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews transported Dunbar o East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested Brendyn Laroy Carter, 22, and Thomas Israel Cooper, 20 and charged them both with murder. Both Carter and Cooper remain in custody at the Bulloch County Jail. Anyone with information on this case should contact detectives at 912-764-9911.

