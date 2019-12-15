Two killed, one displaced in Burke Avenue fire Sunday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Savannah Fire investigators have determined the likely cause of a fatal fire on Burke Avenue Sunday morning was improperly used extension cords.

Investigators found multiple extension cords running under a couch in the front room of the home. The fire appears to have started in an area where a cell phone charger was plugged into one of the extension cords.

Fire officials are reminding the public that extension cords should only be used for temporary purposes. They should never be placed under rugs or across walkways where they could be pinched, damaged or worn. Old cords should be replaced.

__________

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished an early morning fire on Savannah’s west side that claimed the lives of two elderly adults.

At 6:07 a.m., the Savannah Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire at a home at 33 Burke Avenue. Firefighters arrived within one minute and found heavy smoke and flames pouring out of the front windows of the home.

One male resident and his girlfriend escaped the home on their own and said two men were still trapped inside. The home was fully engulfed.

Crews were able to get inside of the smoke-filled home, where they found 81-year-old John Flannel Sr. and 76-year-old Jessie Lee Mallory unresponsive. Firefighters and EMS did CPR on both victims, but were unable to revive them.

The surviving male resident was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters said they found a smoke alarm with no batteries in one of the back bedrooms of the home. Savannah Fire will install free smoke alarms and smoke alarm batteries in homes located within the City of Savannah. For more information, call 912-651-6756.