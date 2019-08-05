Suspect sought in shooting on Savannah’s Wheaton Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have identified a suspect believed to be involved in a Sunday shooting on Wheaton Street and Waters Avenue.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), 24-year-old Tevin Walter is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

Tevin Walter (courtesy Savannah Police)

On Sunday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification and subsequent call about a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims have now been identified as Orlando Chisholm, 34, and Precious Hooks, 23. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment — one in critical condition.

Anyone with information on Walter’s location is asked to contact SPD detectives at (912) 525-3124.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Original report: Sunday, Aug. 4

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are investigating after two people were shot on Wheaton Street and Waters Avenue Sunday morning.

Police say the call came in around 1:30 a.m. and when they arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

SPD says both were transferred to the hospital. They say one is in critical condition, the other is expected to be okay.

Police do not have any suspects at this time, they are asking the public to call their tip line with any information.

News 3 will continue to follow this story.