UPDATE: Man arrested for murder in New Year’s Day shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police have made an arrest two weeks after a New Year’s Day shooting at the Tree House claimed a man’s life.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers responded to the bar on the 300 block of W. St. Julian Street around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 to find Corey Vance, 26, and a 28-year-old man with shooting injuries.

They were both taken to the hospital where Vance later succumbed to his injuries.

Later that morning, a third shooting victim arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. The 25-year-old woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, SPD said.

Detectives identified Kendall Stevens, 32, as the suspect in the case. He was arrested Friday, Jan. 15, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and SPD’s Impact Team.

Stevens faces charges of murder, two counts aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.