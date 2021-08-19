Two Georgia men & one S.C. man sentenced for illegal gambling operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Waynesboro, Ga., men and a Greenwood, S.C., receive sentences for participating in an illegal gambling operation.

Grady Brandon Mobley, 44, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to charges including Prohibition of an Illegal Gambling Business and Fraud and False Statements.

Daniel Cates, 40, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to three years of probation after pleading guilty to Prohibition of an Illegal Gambling Business.

Joel Rees Jones, 59, of Greenwood, S.C, was sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to Prohibition of an Illegal Gambling Business.

Investigators say Mobley operated as a “bookie” for an illegal sports betting operation for at least the past 10 years in Burke County, at first collecting bets and paying out winnings himself, and later through a sports betting website operated from Costa Rica.

In 2015, Mobley merged his operation and began splitting his profits with a smaller gambling ring operated by Jones.

Investigators say Mobley cashed gambler’s checks totaling approximately $220,000 at his parent’s check cashing business which operated out of the Mobley Package Shop in Girard, Ga.

Police say Mobley enlisted the assistance of Cates, who admitted that he funneled approximately $250,000 in gambling proceeds through his Waynesboro tire store, Cates Firestone, in return for money and favors from Mobley.