Two gang members sentenced to prison in 2018 robbery

MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Macon men were sentenced to prison this week for their part in a 2018 armed robbery.

Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to armed robbery, possession of a prohibited item by an inmate and violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. He was sentenced to serve 20 years. The first 15 years must be served in prison with 10 years served without the possibility of parole.

Terrell Obrian Everett, 26, also pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault. He was sentenced to serve 20 years with the first 12 in prison.

Terrell Obrian Everett

Twayne Jafar Rainey Jr.

According to a release from Office of the District Attorney, on March 11, 2018, Rainey and Everette lured a man to the back to Pendleton Homes, robbed him at gunpoint and took his car.

Between March 21, 2018 and Sept. 18, 2018, Rainey participated in gang activity on a cell phone he had inside of the Bibb County Jail. He was associated with the Blacc Team, a subset of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

Everette was on probation for a 2017 gang act conviction at the time of the 2018 robbery. His probation was revoked in full on Tuesday.

“The Blacc Team and other gangs think they can terrorize our community doing everything from committing armed robberies on the street to continuing their crimes while in jail,” District Attorney David Cooke said. “Sooner or later, they’ll learn that the strongest team is law enforcement and the citizens who come forward to hold them accountable.”