Two face kidnapping charges after vehicle box-in situation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Two men are charged after a vehicle box-in situation in Myrtle Beach.

Samuel Alberto Gaona, 20, and Francisco Manuel Gaona, 18, were arrested Tuesday and face a number of charges.

According to warrants obtained by WBTW, the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the incident on Saturday. The warrants say that Samuel and Francisco Gaona each used a vehicle to box the victims’ vehicle in, preventing the victims’ vehicle from leaving.

During the incident, warrants also say Samuel tried to use his vehicle to run the victims’ vehicle off of Kings Highway. Once the victims’ vehicle was blocked in, Samuel allegedly pulled on the victim’s car door handle, damaging the vehicle. At some point while the three victims were in the car, a third suspect pointed a gun towards them, according to police.

Samuel is charged with:

-3 counts of assault and battery – 1st degree

-3 counts of conspiracy to commit kidnapping

-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Reckless driving

Francisco is charged with:

-3 counts of kidnapping

It’s not clear if a third arrest was made in the case. The warrants are partially redacted and do not say where along Kings Highway the incident happened.

Samuel has made news headlines for other violent crimes in recent months and years.

In January, Samuel and his father allegedly attacked a man at a construction site in Sunset Beach, NC. The victim suffered injuries that later led to facial surgery, according to CBS affiliate WWAY. Samuel and his father, Francisco Samuel Gaona-Sepulveda, were charged with kidnapping in that case.

In December 2019, WBTW learned that Samuel had been arrested in connection with a burglary and resisting arrest case out of Horry County.

In June 2019, Samuel was among four suspects charged with assault and battery by a mob. The Horry County Police Department told WBTW that Samuel and the others got out of a car and began beating the victims in the case. The victims were able to identify the suspects using a school yearbook.