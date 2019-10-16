UPDATE: Police ID victims in murder-suicide in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials have released the identities of two people found dead Wednesday morning in a murder-suicide on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), 32-year-old Ashley Hunter was fatally wounded by Deaundre Kent, 37, who turned the gun on himself.

SPD officers arrived around 8:40 p.m. at the Savannah Gardens apartment complex on a report of a shooting to discover Hunter and Kent.

At this time, it is unclear if their bodies were found inside or outside of an apartment.

This incident is still under investigation.

