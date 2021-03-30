Two Beaufort men sentenced for 2017 St Helena deaths

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) – Two Beaufort men received sentences for their roles in the shooting deaths of a St. Helena Island man and his nephew.

Nashon Pringle, 21, and his half-brother Raheem Bennett, 19, previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2017 deaths of Robert and Chaz Blanding.

Pringle received a 20 year sentence and Bennett received a 18 year sentence Monday at the Beaufort County Courthouse.

According to officials, a robbery attempt on Lady’s Island road on November 21, 2017 led to the shooting deaths of Robert Blanding, 25, and his 19-year-old nephew, Chaz Blanding.

Three total defendants have been convicted in the deaths.

in 2019, Symone Jones, 23, pleaded guilty to two counts of accessory after the fact of murder. She received an 11 year prison sentence.

Charges against two other defendants in the case – Gerard Kenard “Roddy” Daise, 21, and Channon Talon “Glizzy” Preston, 21 – were dismissed after a jury could not determine guilt after a full presentation of the evidence.