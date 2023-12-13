BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men suspected of shooting into a home and vehicle off of Simmonsville Rd. in Bluffton were arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:25 a.m. on Simmonsville Rd. near Sugaree Dr. Witnesses were able to help officers and deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office collect information on the suspects so that investigators could obtain a search warrant for a home located on Haigler BLVD where police arrested Kimani Gregory Griffin, 20, of Bluffton as well as Asante Marquell Mervin, 22, of Hilton Head.

16 firearms were taken from the home including some that had to be returned due to be stolen out of other jurisdictions.

Griffin’s charges include multiple charges of attempted murder, multiple charges of discharging a firearm into a home, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and breach of peace. Mervin was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Amanda Luechtefeld at 843-706-4563.

You can also reach out to the Bluffton Police Department at 843‐706‐4555 or the Bluffton PD tip line at 843‐706‐4560; Crimestoppers at 1‐888‐CRIME‐SC (1‐888‐274‐6372).