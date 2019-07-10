Two arrested in Pooler for leaving dogs in hot cars

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men were arrested in Pooler over the weekend for leaving their dogs inside of hot cars.

Both arrests happened within 24 hours of each other at the Tanger Outlets. Someone saw the dogs in each of the back seats and called authorities.

On Saturday, police arrested 23-year-old Julian McIntyre. According to police, McIntyre rolled his car windows down slightly for his two dogs while he went inside the Nike store for 20 minutes. Pooler Fire Department said the inside of his car reached 118 degrees. Both dogs are alright and with McIntyre’s girlfriend.

Julian McIntyre (via Pooler Police Department)

On Sunday, police arrested 33-year-old Crayton Strickland. He left his dog inside his car with cracked windows and no water. Police said Strickland was gone for more than an hour and 20 minutes. Investigators said the inside of the car was over 130 degrees. Police took his dog to Chatham County Animal Services.

Crayton Strickland (via Pooler Police Department)

Both men were charged with cruelty to animals. McIntyre received a $700 bond and has an Oct. 3 court date. Strickland received an $800 bond and is expected in court on Sept. 5.

Experts say animals can die from a heatstroke in just 15 minutes. If you see a dog left alone in a hot car, write down a description and report it to the police.