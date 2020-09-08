Tuesday morning shooting on Emerald Drive leaves 1 dead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday.

According to SPD, officers responded to Emerald Drive in Frazier Homes around 8:50 a.m. and found an adult male with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Van Johnson discussed the homicide at his weekly press conference. He said he plans to discuss ways to help the area in regards to gun violence with City leaders and SPD.

SPD says more information will be released at a later time.