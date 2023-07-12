SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint firearm detections in Georgia are trending upward this year. Georgia airports discovered a total of 226 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023, an increase of eight statewide over the same period last year.

In the first six months of 2023, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) led the state with 214 firearms found, while Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) followed behind with 13 guns detected—nearly matching the total found in all of 2022.

The firearms were each discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

When a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA immediately notifies the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and proceeds to contact the traveler.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint, and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis.

Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of $15,000 per violation. Also, guilty travelers will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the level of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations.

Not all of Georgia’s airports had this issue. Airports such as Valdosta Regional (VLD), Middle Georgia (MCN) and Brunswick Golden Isles (BQK) found no firearm in carry-ons during TSA checks during the first half of 2023.

Even if the traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage. Passengers who wish to travel with a firearm must ensure it is properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Different airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so it is best for travelers to contact their airline for carriage policies prior to arriving at the airport.