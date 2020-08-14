Trooper arrested for murder, fired in Screven Co. shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A now-former Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper was arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault on Friday for an officer-involved shooting that occurred one week ago.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), requested by GSP to investigate, Jacob Thompson, 27, attempted to stop a car for a traffic-related offense on Stoney Pond Road in Screven County last Friday night.

Thompson initiated a Precision Intervention Technique (PIT) and the car came to a stop in the ditch. GBI says at some point, the trooper fired one round, hitting 60-year-old Julian Lewis.

Lewis was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab.

Additional details have not been released on the shooting.

A statement from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, which oversees GSP, says Thompson was fired due to his “negligence or inefficiency in performing assigned duties; or commission of a felony.” He had been with the department since July 2013.

Thompson will be booked into the Screven County Jail. GSP is conducting an internal investigation as GBI independently investigates.

Once completed, the GBI will turn the case over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.