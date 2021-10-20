Trial date set for woman accused of running Candler County puppy mill

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – The trial for a Candler County woman accused of neglecting and abusing hundreds of dogs begins in less than two weeks.

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday, Nov. 1, in the animal abuse case against Angela Powell.

Powell, arrested in January 2019, is accused of running a puppy mill across Candler and Montgomery counties.

She was expected to go on trial in June 2020 but the pandemic delayed court proceedings.

FILE – Montgomery County property in Dec. 2018 (WSAV)

WSAV News 3 first learned of the allegations surrounding Powell in late 2018 after neighbors reached out with their concerns.

We observed dogs on the Montgomery County property covered in their own filth, with no clean water in sight. Neighbors called the conditions “inhumane” and “gut-wrenching.”

Several rescue groups were called in to remove over 100 dogs from the property after Powell’s arrest.