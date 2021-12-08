Trial continues for S.C. man accused of murdering 18-year-old in 2017

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Emotional testimony in court during day two of the Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer trial. He’s the man accused of murdering an 18-year-old Greenville High School girl in 2017.

7NEWS is not identifying this witness, she was 17 when deputies said it all unfolded near Saluda Dam Road in a wooded area of Greenville. That’s where this witness told a courtroom, her friend, 18-year-old Diana Martinez-Gonzalez was found dead.

This witness said it all started when the two decided to skip school to get breakfast and called upon a man she met on Facebook to drive them. She identified that man in court as the defendant, Daniel De Jesus Rangel Sherrer.

She said instead, he brought them to his RV where she describes him as acting strange and kept asking the girls if someone named ‘Reuben’ was following him and if they betrayed him.

Eventually, she said he suggested they all three go hunting in the woods.

“He told us we had ten seconds to run or he would shoot us,” said the witness in a Greenville County Courthouse Tuesday morning.

The defense attorney argued that statement was not made in the initial police report and also brought up questions as to why the girls didn’t try to escape sooner or notice red flags.

The trial continues Wednesday morning.