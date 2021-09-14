Trask Parkway crash kills driver

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District (BFD) says a deadly crash on Trask Parkway claimed a life Monday night.

Officials say BFD and Beaufort County EMS personnel responded around 9:30 p.m. to a single vehicle collision on the parkway by Fiddlerville Cove Rd.

BFD says a pickup truck appeared to have rolled over multiple times.

The elderly male driver died from his injuries.

Officials say he did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt.

photo: Burton Fire District

The victim’s identity was not released at the time of this report.

A cause of the wreck was also not available at the time of this report.

Crews continue to investigate.

The BFD has responded to 161 motor vehicle collisions in 2021, 61% of which resulted in injuries, and nine times firefighters have had to rescue trapped occupants. 26 motor vehicle collisions have occurred on Trask Parkway, 54% resulted in injuries, and one involved firefighters rescuing trapped occupants.