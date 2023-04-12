STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a collision between a train and a vehicle that happened on Tuesday in Statesboro.

According to police, Troopers responded to the area of Fletcher Dr. at Matthews Rd. for a crash that involved a vehicle and a CFEX train.

Troopers say the train was traveling south and the vehicle was traveling east on Fletcher Dr. approaching Matthews Rd. The driver did not yield at the crossing and was hit on the driver’s side by the train. The driver, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was extricated and airlifted to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, GSP says.

The crash report is not yet available.