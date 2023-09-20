YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – A train derailed on US 21 Wednesday morning in Yemassee.

According to Hampton County Emergency Management, no injuries have been reported.

The incident happened near the Beaufort County and Hampton County line.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the bridge on US 21 over the rail line is closed due to sustained damage.

Engineers with SCDOT are assessing the extent of the damages and making a plan for reopening the overpass.

SCDOT will continue to work closely with CSX and local officials.

A signed detour route is in place and a map is included below.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to plan their route and follow the directional signage in place.

This is a developing story.