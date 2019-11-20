Traffic stop turned standoff ends peacefully in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – A traffic stop that turned into a police standoff in Port Wentworth Tuesday morning ended peacefully, police say.

Port Wentworth Police attempted to pull over La Cari Brown for speeding, but instead of stopping he drove to Rice Creek Road, entered home and refused to come out.

La Cari Brown

Three children, their mother, and his sister were all inside at the time, police say, but the women were able to escape.

After some negotiations, officers were able to take Brown into custody without incident.

“There’s no injuries. The children are okay,” added Port Wentworth Police Maj. Lee Sherrod. “They’ve been checked by EMS and we have Mr. Brown in custody at this time and the mothers’ children are back with them.”

Brown faces multiple charges including cruelty to children, reckless driving and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.