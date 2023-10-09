SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Last month, some residents voiced their concerns about roadway safety on Garrard Avenue.

Now, Chatham County will be hosting a community discussion in an attempt to gather suggestions from residents for any possible improvements.

Although the speed limit is 25 miles per hour, neighbors say cars drive through with speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour.

To reduce speeding, the county has proposed a round-a-bout on the intersection at Chatham Parkway

After an evaluation from the Georgia Department of Transportation, it was determined that the road did not meet the state requirements for width.

Another proposal will widen all lanes to 11 feet which is the state minimum.

“At the end of the day, we want to do our best for the residents of Chatham County. So, we encourage residents to attend on Wednesday so they can be heard, and we can put together the best project possible,” said Deana Brooks, an engineer for Chatham County.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., it’ll be at Grace Church on Louis Mills Blvd.