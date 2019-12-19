UPDATE: Suspect in I-16, I-95 incident apprehended

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A panhandling complaint led to major backups near the Interstate 16 and 95 interchange Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD) around 3 p.m. officers responded to DeRenne Avenue between Bull and Montgomery streets and attempted to stop a suspected vehicle involved in the call.

The driver tried to get away and hit two police vehicles before stopping. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect, identified only as an adult male.

Officers shut down I-16 westbound at I-95 for a short time, causing major delays in the area.

SPD says their officers are fine and don’t need medical attention. The suspect is getting medical attention, but police say his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.