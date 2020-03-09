TRAFFIC: Drivers asked to avoid Hwy. 204 from I-95 to Georgetown due to fatal crash

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is advising motorists to avoid Highway 204 from I-95 to Georgetown after a fatal accident Monday afternoon.

CCPD says one person was killed in an accident at Highway 204 and Sweetwater Station. Highway 204 westbound is completely shut down, and eastbound lanes are hardly moving at this time.

Drivers tell News 3 that traffic is extremely backed up on streets in the area. The Savannah Police Department says multiple wrecks with non-serious injuries have occurred on roads leaving the Savannah area as traffic is being diverted away from the crash scene.

Drivers should use caution and expect heavy traffic leaving Savannah this afternoon.

#SPDAlert: Multiple non-serious injury wrecks have occurred on the routes leaving the Savannah area as traffic is being diverted from the Highway 204 area. Please be patient as traffic will be heavy leaving the Savannah area this afternoon. https://t.co/sDvJNAX55c — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 9, 2020

CCPD says an accident involving a fire truck is also causing delays on Veterans Parkway, northbound, just south of Chatham Parkway. The area is already congested due to traffic avoiding Highway 204.

There are only minor injuries involving the accident with the fire truck, but police say motorists should expect significant delays while crews also work to clear this accident scene.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the fatal crash. CCPD says it is unclear at this time when Highway 204 will be reopened.

News 3 will have updates.