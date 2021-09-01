8 injured in crash on I-16 at Dean Forest Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A three-vehicle crash with multiple injuries closed down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 16 at Dean Forest Road Wednesday afternoon.

The Pooler Police Department called it a “severe accident.” WSAV is told eight people were transported to the hospital with various injuries, from a broken leg to internal bleeding.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the agency leading the investigation, a driver traveling in a car was distracted and ran into the back of a van stopped in traffic. The impact, GSP says, caused the van to hit a pickup truck in front of it.

According to the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association, “multiple entrapments” were involved. Savannah crews, with the help of Pooler Fire, reportedly extricated three victims.

The seven occupants in the van along with the car driver were taken to Memorial Health for treatment. GSP says the van occupants’ injuries included head gashes, a possible broken neck, internal bleeding and a broken leg. The car driver’s injuries were not known.

Both people in the pickup truck were both checked out and released at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to help divert traffic. The roadway reopened around 3 p.m.

GSP says the car driver, who has not been identified, was cited for an expired tag, following too closely and distracted driving. WSAV is told additional charges are pending.