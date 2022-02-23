BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort Police arrested a suspect accused of committing an armed robbery at a Dollar General and then robbing an individual a short time later. Police say traffic cameras helped lead to his arrest.

Andrew Lee Brown Jr, 37,. of Burton, faces a charge of one count of armed robbery.

Beaufort Police say officers responded after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 2751 Boundary Street.

Police say a store employee told officers that Brown approached the register and claimed to have a gun before demanding money from the register.

The employee said Brown then came around the counter and began to attack him.

Brown then fled the store.

Investigators learned after the Dollar General incident, another victim reported being robbed by Brown while walking on Walsh Drive.

Police say Beaufort County Traffic Management Center (TMC) personnel, with suspect information from the 911 call, located Brown on traffic cameras walking on Parris Island Gateway toward County Shed Rd.

With the help of Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Beaufort Police located and detained Brown.

Police say both victims positively identified Brown.