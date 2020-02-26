Tractor trailer burst into flames on I-95 in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A tractor trailer burst into flames Wednesday after striking a guard rail on I-95 in the southbound lane near mile marker 80 at the Bryan and Liberty County line.

According to a witness of the accident, the tractor trailer was cut off by another tractor trailer driving next to it. The tractor trailer that was cut off ran into the back of the other tractor trailer and hit a guard rail. It then burst into flames.

The witness declined to be identified at the scene.

Neither driver was injured in the accident.

Lewis Levine of Coastal News Service contributed to this story.