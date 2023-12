JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Jasper County Coroner’s Office said that a tow truck driver was killed while assisting a motorist on Dec. 27.

The coroner identified the victim as 39-year-old Eric Albertson of Ridgeland.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said that the incident happened at around 6:23 p.m. on Frontage Rd. about two miles north of Ridgeland.

SCHP said Albertson was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

