Toombs County mobile home fire ruled arson

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Fire Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office are investigating a Toombs County fire as arson.

According to Commissioner John F. King, the fire was intentionally set around 4 a.m. on March 6 at a vacant residence. He said the fire was set to the front porch of a 16×80 single-wide mobile home at 183 Marvin Church Road in Lyons.

King said he is thankful no one was living in the home at the time of the fire and asked anyone with information on the case to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

A reward may be offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the arsonist(s).