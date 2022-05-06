LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate who was on medical watch at the Toombs County Detention Center died Thursday, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the cause of his death.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, 68-year-old Wayne Trautz, of Vidalia, was found in his cell by fellow jailers, according to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office. Trautz, who was being held by himself in his cell at the time, wasn’t breathing.

The sheriff’s office said jailers immediately began CPR on Trautz and continued until EMS arrived on the scene and took over treatment. Trautz was then taken to Meadows Regional Memorial Hospital in Vidalia and was later pronounced dead.

It’s believed Trautz died of natural causes stemming from ongoing health issues, officials said. He had been on a precautionary 30-minute medical watch at the time.

Officials said several days prior, Trautz was taken to the hospital for a health assessment and treatment of his issues before being released back to the detention center.

Further details on his health issues weren’t provided.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy has been requested for Trautz. Once the GBI completes its investigation, their findings will be turned over to the sheriff and district attorney’s office.