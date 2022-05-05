TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Toombs County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped jail Thursday. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said the car the inmate used was located, but the inmate remains at large.

Deputies said Robert Presgraves, 39, was last seen driving a stolen Pineland 24-foot-box truck. He was on Old Kirkland Road heading towards Weyerhaeuser Road in Lyons.

TCSO describes Presgraves as 5-foot-11, weighing 184 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored dress shirt, black tie and dress pants.

TCSO urges anyone who sees him or knows where he is to call 9-1-1 or the sheriff’s office at 912-526-6778. Deputies urge anyone who sees him to not approach him.