Toombs Co. woman sentenced to life in prison in child molestation, incest case

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A child molestation and incest case has come to a close after a Toombs County woman was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 6.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old April Dawn Lynn of Lyons entered a guilty plea in Toombs County Superior Court for two counts of Incest. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after the completion of 25 years.

Joey John Brannon

Lynn is the last defendant in this case that began in April 2019. The investigation began with allegations of Child Molestation involving 45-year-old Joey John Brannon. During the investigation, Lynn was arrested on Aggravated Child Molestation charges in connection to Brannon.

Lynn was later indicted on two counts of Incest. Brannon entered a guilty plea for two counts of Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery and 14 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. He was sentenced to four life sentences, plus an additional 280 years in prison.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office in this investigation.