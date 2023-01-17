SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man accused of two separate armed robberies in the area.

According to police, the first robbery took place just after 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Open Air Market convenience store on South State St. in Lyons. Police say that a black male came into the store with a gun, stole cash, and then fled the scene. The store clerk was unharmed during the incident.

Shortly after, police received another call of an armed robbery at the Normantown convenience store located at the intersection of Old Normantown and New Normantown Rd. The suspect used a gun to rob the clerk of cash and was left unharmed. The store clerk gave a description of the robber who matched the suspect in the Lyons robbery earlier that morning.

The white Chrysler 200 that the suspect was driving then headed toward Lyons. A Lieutenant made contact with the suspect’s vehicle where he was then taken into custody.

Kenny Battle, 40, was quickly identified at the suspect in both armed robberies. Battle was taken to the Toombs County Detention Center where is facing multiple felony charges.