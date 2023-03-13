TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office says a patrol truck was involved in an accident while stopped at a red light.

According to police, Corporal Chris Warnock was driving the Sheriff’s truck and Albert Buckalew of Butler, Ga. was driving the semi-truck when the accident occurred at the intersection of US HWY 280 and US HWY 1 in Lyons at about 11:21 a.m.

Evidence shows that Warnock was stopped at the red light when the semi-truck failed to stop striking the rear of the patrol truck.

Deputies say the accident has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol for further investigation.