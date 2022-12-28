TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — A Deputy from the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a wreck Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The accident occurred at the intersection of HWY 280 and Arlington Drive in Vidalia.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Wallace Thompson was stopped in a turning lane waiting to enter a parking lot when a minivan, driven by Laurie Griffin of Emmanuel County, left the outside lane crossed over two lanes of traffic, and struck the patrol truck.

Both drivers were transported to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital with minor injuries.

The Vidalia Police Department, Vidalia Fire, first responders, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and Toombs-Montgomery EMS responded to the accident.

The investigation had been turned over to Georgia State Patrol Post 18 (Reidsville).