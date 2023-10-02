BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A 3-year-old is dead and two adults are injured following a domestic dispute on Sunday in Beaufort.

According to the Beaufort Police Department (BPD), officers responded to a shooting just before 1 p.m. at Cross Creek Apartments on Ambrose Run. BPD learned that a fight ensued during a child exchange and escalated, with shots being fired.

At the scene, BPD located a 26-year-old woman with serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital.

Officers were then called to the hospital in reference to two more gunshot victims involved in the incident, a 25-year-old man and a 3-year-old.

The man is expected to be OK, however, the toddler succumbed to their injuries.

Jonathan Tyleke Fair (Beaufort Police Department)

No arrests have been made at this time.

BPD investigators are searching for 27-year-old Jonathan Tyleke Fair for questioning related to the incident. He’s known to frequent the Big Estates and the Yemassee area.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Andersen at 843-322-7941 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.